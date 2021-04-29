Does Your Home Need a Ventilation Check Up? Top Signs of Problems

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Strander Roofing & Seamless Gutters and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Strander Roofing & Seamless Gutters, visit https://stranderroofing.com/

Chances are you don’t think much about the ventilation in your attic. But it’s important to have enough of it or you can have year round problems. A good roof ventilation system effectively allows airflow in the house, particularly around the attic. Without this, the homeowners will have to face a variety of problems. These issues include intense heat inside the residence, mold growth on wall surfaces, and condensation and ice dams during winter.

“If your ventilation isn’t up to par, especially in a winter where it’s really been cold for a long time and then we get a fast warm up, condensation will build up and then freeze in the attic space, crawl spaces stuff like that,” said Chad Strander of Strander Roofing & Seamless Gutters. “So what will happen is it will layer up and layer up and then it gets warm real quick and then it literally rains from inside so they’ll think there’s a roof leak when we come up and do our inspection. It’s actually all from within and we’ll have to address what’s causing it. Sometimes it’s that disconnected bath fan that’s pumping that air into the attic but it’s so cold that it’s freezing before it can exit out the attic space.”

The answer comes from outside the home and this is the time of year to address the issue before it comes back to haunt you next winter.

“It’s a matter of going and seeing how we can control the intake, so the air that’s coming in along your soffits, and how we’re going to exhaust it,” Strander said.

There are at least two ways to have a properly ventilated roof. The first one is called natural ventilation. This option uses the home’s innate architectural design to let the air circulate without the aid of machines or any mechanical devices. Natural ventilation is considered to be eco-friendly.

Some homeowners use mechanical ventilation. This involves installing ducts, fans, filters, and other tools to let the air flow around the house. Many people like this option because it does not heavily rely on outdoor air, which can be contaminated with pollutants.

“If you don’t have a lot of ridge line we can do a power fan that has a thermostat and a humidistat so then it works summer and winter. If contractors choose to just do the cheaper one that’s just thermostat driven then you’re not getting that beneficial time in the winter that needs that humidity out so we have to look and see it really comes down to checking the intake the exhaust bath fans properly connected and then also making sure you have the proper R value.”

One of the many perks of having proper roof ventilation is reducing energy costs. The air that circulates freely around the house can decrease the amount of heat during summer or any hot day. This means that you do not need to turn on the air conditioner to keep yourself cool.

A ventilation system prevents air from being trapped inside the house, and, in effect, it also helps you avoid various roofing problems. These issues include severe mold buildup, condensation, and ice dam formation. When all of these problems are prevented, the lifespan of your roof is extended.

