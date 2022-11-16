Temperature Swings Can Cause Problems for Roofs and Attics

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Strander Roofing and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Strander Roofing, visit https://stranderroofing.com.

This time of year we can get some big temperature swings. A quick warm up after a snowy spell can lift your spirits, but the sudden warmer temperatures can sometimes bring with them a bad chain of events for your roof or attic space. When the snow is melting it’s the perfect time to look for underlying problems.

“Just doing a walk around, take a look around the home and make sure that if you’re getting major ice build up or discolored ice cycles coming through the soffit -- you know it’s coming in somewhere,” said Chad Strander of Strander Roofing. “If it just doesn’t look right then it’s a matter of giving us a call and we’ll come take a look. There’s a lot of things behind the scenes that also need to be looked at versus just taking the snow off.”

That includes checking your ventilation. If you don’t have enough it can create hidden problems you might not even know you have.

“If your ventilation isn’t up to par, especially in a winter where it’s really been cold for a long time and then we get a fast warm up, condensation will build up and then freeze in the attic space, crawl spaces stuff like that,” Strander said. “So what will happen is it will layer up and layer up and then it gets warm real quick and then it literally rains from inside. Homeowners will think there’s a roof leak, but when we come up and do our inspection it’s actually all from within and we’ll have to address what’s causing it. Sometimes it’s that disconnected bath fan that’s pumping that air into the attic but it’s so cold that it’s freezing before it can exit out the attic space.”

Strander suggests having a professional inspection to look for hidden problems.

“It’s a matter of going and seeing how we can control the intake-- so the air that’s coming in along your soffits-- and looking at how we’re going to exhaust it,” Strander said.

“If it’s one of those situations where it only happens in a bad winter then we can see how long the roof is going to last and try and incorporate that with the roofing. If they’re only 2-3 years from getting a new roof it’s beneficial to wait sometimes or to bump it ahead instead of waiting two years, products always increase so sometimes it’s better off to address it all at one time with a roofing project.”

Strander does home inspections routinely and can help you plan and budget for an upcoming project.

“You can go to stranderroofing.com. We have a lot of information on our website and you can do an inquiry that way or the easiest way is to just give us a call 608 592 3407. Then we can discuss some details at that point or if you shoot us an email we’ll do a follow up call and we can come out and take a look and just address in the order it needs to be done.”