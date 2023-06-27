When Condensation is a Problem for Roofs and Attics

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Strander Roofing and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Strander Roofing, visit https://stranderroofing.com

Condensation in your attic can cause unseen problems for lengthy periods of time before you might even know you have an issue. It can damage both the inside of your home and your roof so it’s important to be aware of the moisture that builds up in your attic.

“When we do an attic inspection, as many as 80% of the people we see actually have an issue with their ventilation,” said Amy Fitzgerald, of Strander Roofing and Seamless Gutters. “It can be caused by your bathroom fans-- always make sure you leave your fans on after you shower for a little while to get that moisture out. It can also be from your proper vents, your intake ventilation, your exhaust ventilation. But we can find all of that with just a simple attic inspection.”

You may not know there is a problem until you start seeing signs that moisture is building up.

“If you see a spot on your ceiling or something like that it could very well be from condensation,” Fitzgerald said.

A good roof ventilation system effectively allows airflow in the house, particularly around the attic. Without this, the homeowners will have to face a variety of problems. These issues include intense heat inside the residence, mold growth on wall surfaces, and condensation and ice dams during winter.

