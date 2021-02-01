Why You Should Never Put Off Repairing A Roof Leak--No Matter How Small

Strander Roofing (WMTV)

Sponsored - With so much snow this year, ice dams are creating problems for homeowners. Water damage can cause big issues when it happens under your roof. Being on the lookout for problems before they cause extensive damage is key to preventing extensive damage to your home. When it comes to water, don’t procrastinate.

”As soon as you see a spot on the ceiling or you walk outside and see any debris, shingles anything out of the ordinary that is out on the lawn, take notice of it and give us a call and have us take a look,” said Chad Strander owner of Strander Roofing and Seamless Gutters.

Repairing roof damage or small leaks should take top priority on your to-do list as a homeowner. ”If you see a spot on the ceiling or wall that looks like a water spot, you know your insulation is getting wet and breaking down the usefulness of that also,” Strander said. “It can cause a lot of damage you can’t even see. It can cause electrical damage, it can also damage your floors.”

Damaged electrical wires could eventually cause a fire hazard too. Eventually, water leaks can even become a health problem if not repaired properly, with potential for mold and mildew issues. The cause of roof leaks can be any number of things from storms to lack of maintenance. ”You could have lifted or blown off shingles, there could be cracks or damaged flashing, from lifting or improper installation,” Strander said. “If you see anything that seems out of the ordinary it’s just better to have it inspected right away.”

