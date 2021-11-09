Adult Day Center Brings Opportunity to Connect Plus Fun Senior Activities

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Then and Now Adult Day Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Then and Now Adult Day Center, visit https://thenandnowdaycenter.com.

There’s a new option for building community for seniors on the west side of Madison. The founder of Then and Now Adult Day Center has lovingly thought of everything since the center was carefully created with her active 97 years young grandmother in mind.

”Our goal is to increase community involvement for our clients through adapted activities in a unique setting. We’re a brand new day center for seniors age 55 and older and what we’re really trying to do is provide activities for seniors Monday through Friday 8 am to 5 pm with a balance of structured and unstructured activities,” said Whitney Fowler Creator and Founder of Then and Now Adult Day Center.

”We designed the center to promote independence on the model of person centered care,” Fowler said. “So we really take a look at what are the barriers for our seniors and how we can remove some of those barriers. And also how can we

make them feel more important as part of our community.”

The center offers Person Centered Care (PCC) focusing on member choice, dignity, respect and self-determination. Daily choices are balanced with both structured and unstructured activities thoughtfully designed to promote interpersonal engagement with both staff and peers.

“The vision of Then and Now emerged over the past decade as our family worked together to support our grandmother who wanted to remain an independent and active senior. The vision of Then and Now emerged slowly, through years of trial and error, and the sustained goal of keeping her safe while preserving her dignity. After years of dealing with several agencies and private pay workers, we were still unable to find the quality of care that we were looking for at a price that we could afford.”

In addition to programming and community based activities, Then and Now Adult Day Center offers a thoughtfully designed environment to resemble a community space, including a bookstore, clothing store, home goods store and market. The physical layout is intentionally designed to promote comfort and independence that doesn’t look or feel institutional while still having support woven into the design. Furniture, carpet, lighting, dishware, utensils, and decor are all specially-designed to feel familiar, comforting and engaging.

”At the day center we’ve thought of everything, low pile carpet, easy open doors, activities like pegboard cross stitch. We really wanted to make everything accessible so your life could feel like it did before you started to age,” said Fowler.

To learn more visit https://thenandnowdaycenter.com/.