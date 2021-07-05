Brand New Adult Day Center Offers Adorable Bright and Cheery Fun for Senior Activities

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Then and Now Adult Day Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Then and Now Adult Day Center, visit https://thenandnowdaycenter.com/.

There’s a brand new option for hanging out for seniors on the west side of Madison. The founder of Then and Now Adult Day Center has lovingly thought of everything since the center was carefully created with her active 97 years young grandmother in mind.

“Our goal is to increase community involvement for our clients through adapted activities in a unique setting. We’re a brand new day center for seniors age 55 and older and what we’re really trying to do is provide activities for seniors Monday through Friday 8 am to 5 pm with a balance of structured and unstructured activities,” said Whitney Fowler Creator and Founder of Then and Now Adult Day Center.

The center may just now be a reality but it’s been in the works for many years.

“The vision of Then and Now emerged over the past decade as our family worked together to support our grandmother who wanted to remain an independent and active senior. The vision of Then and Now emerged slowly, through years of trial and error, and the sustained goal of keeping her safe while preserving her dignity. After years of dealing with several agencies and private pay workers, we were still unable to find the quality of care that we were looking for at a price that we could afford.”

So, Then and Now was born. The center offers Person Centered Care (PCC) focusing on member choice, dignity, respect and self-determination. Daily choices are balanced with both structured and unstructured activities thoughtfully designed to promote interpersonal engagement with both staff and peers.

“We have all sorts of things going on. We have different spaces to promote different activities so we have computer classes, art classes, book clubs, community speakers, music therapists, you name it we got it here,” Fowler said.

For members who are feeling adventurous, the center offers daily community trips from swimming to mall walking. Check out a sample schedule here.

In addition to programming and community based activities, Then and Now Adult Day Center offers a thoughtfully designed environment to resemble a community space, including a bookstore, clothing store, home goods store and market. The physical layout is intentionally designed to promote comfort and independence that doesn’t look or feel institutional while still having support woven into the design. Furniture, carpet, lighting, dishware, utensils, and decor are all specially-designed to feel familiar, comforting and engaging.

“We encourage you to go to our website and sign up for a tour and get the process started that way,” Fowler said.

Just visit ThenAndNowDayCenter.com for more details.