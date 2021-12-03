Finding A Way to Take Break Vital For Caregivers This Time of Year

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Then and Now Adult Day Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Then and Now Adult Day Center, visit https://thenandnowdaycenter.com/.

Caregivers need to take a break in order to recharge and stay physically and mentally healthy. The holidays are a particularly busy time and even an afternoon off can help rejuvenate a caregiver’s health and well being. Taking a break is much easier if your senior is excited and looks forward to the break as much as you do. That’s exactly why Whitney Fowler started Then and Now Adult Day Center based on what her own 97 year old grandmother would feel comfortable with and enjoy.

“We often suggest that people come by for an afternoon to check it out and often they’ll find that their senior is willing to stay,” said Whitney Fowler, Creator and Founder of Then and Now Adult Day Center.

Then and Now Adult Day Center is a new community-based day program designed to support adults 55 and older to remain living independently and active in their community as long as possible. The day center provides a safe, supportive, and stimulating environment. Members can participate in a variety of scheduled activities and unstructured choices, and receive a range of professional, social and therapeutic services. The goal at Then and Now Adult Day Center is to increase community involvement for clients through adapted activities in a unique setting

“It’s a great place to socialize for seniors and members of the community from the young and the old. We have all different types of opportunities,” Fowler said.

It’s why every staff member at Then and Now Day Center is trained to design and adapt activities, provide individualised care, and respect members self-determination as their needs change.

The benefits of respite are well documented and taking a break not only benefits the caregiver, it is also healthy for your senior.

“This can be a really challenging time for caregivers especially if you’re taking care of somebody all day every day. We have a center where we provide an opportunity for seniors of all levels to experience activities, and independence in a way that makes them feel special,” Fowler said. “I would encourage anyone to drop by for an afternoon and check it out.”

Plus, Then and Now is always looking to involve people from the community. There are many ways to get involved through volunteering to engage seniors in activities, classes, and companionship or make a donation for the center and community shops – clothing, books, housewares.

In addition to programming and community-based activities, the center resembles a community space, including a bookstore, clothing store, home goods store, and market. Furniture, lighting, dishware, utensils, and decor are all specially-designed to promote comfort, independence, and engagement for members.

Then and Now Adult Day Center is located at 6417 Normandy Lane on the west side of Madison and is open Monday through Friday. Find out more at https://thenandnowdaycenter.com/