New Adult Day Center Offering Fun Senior Activities With a Specialized Approach to Care

Madison’s west side has a brand new option for Seniors 55 and up to hang out, socialize, and shop! Then and Now Day Center offers clients a mini mall with all sorts of shopping options.

“For our seniors 55 and over we have a bunch of different shops that they can shop at for no cost any time during the day,” said Whitney Fowler Creator and Founder of Then and Now Adult Day Center. “We have a bookstore, a clothing store, home goods and some grocery items.”

Then & Now Day Center, offers Person Centered Care (PCC) focusing on member choice, dignity, respect and self-determination. That’s why the stores are located along a bright and cheerful “main street” setting for a more realistic shopping feel. The physical layout of the Then and Now is intentionally designed to promote comfort and independence for members, that doesn’t look or feel institutional while still having the support they need woven into the design.

“And then the fun part where we bring the community to our seniors is our community shop open daily from 2-4 pm. Anyone in need can come to our store and shop for anything they need which brings the community to our seniors,” Fowler said. “We’re always in need of items for our community shop that are gently used, so if anyone wants to donate clothing, or books we’ll take it!”

Offering shopping keeps seniors occupied but also connected to an activity that is fun and engaging and offers a way to socialize.

“We even have a little post office if they need to mail what they shop for then can put it right in the mail.”

The best way to learn how to get involved is to visit thenandnowdaycenter.com and look for the volunteer tab for more information.