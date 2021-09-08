Tiny Shops, Café And Salon Offer Shopping and Employment for Seniors

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Then and Now Adult Day Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Then and Now Adult Day Center, visit https://thenandnowdaycenter.com/.

Then & Now Adult Day Center is a new community-based day program designed to support adults 55 and older so that they can live independently and continue to be active in their community as long as possible. The center located on the west side of Madison is a unique program that incorporates activities, both scheduled and not, along with other services.

What is a Day Center? Over the past decade, many adults find themselves providing care for a spouse or aging family member, working full-time, and/or caring for their own family and themselves. This can quickly become overwhelming.

Most people are familiar with the traditional options, such as nursing home placement or an in-home care company. But there is a third option. Adult Day Centers provide care in a community-based setting, with transportation, meals, social stimulation, activities, support for personal cares (ADL’s), and medication and health management.

The classes, clubs, and activities are always evolving, based on members and all of the offerings are adapted to be accessible to all members.

The center is bright and cheerful. It physically resembles a community space, including a bookstore, clothing store, home goods store, and market.

“As part of our center we have quite a few different kinds of retail shops that are open for our seniors to shop at,” said Whitney Fowler Creator and Founder of Then and Now Adult Day Center. “But the shops are also open for community members to shop from 2-4 pm Monday through Friday.”

The opportunity doesn’t stop there. The people working at those retail shops are also gaining valuable experience.

“In addition, these little shops are providing vocational opportunities for adults with disabilities who are aged 18 to 21 and seniors 55 and older who are looking to reenter the workforce,” Fowler said. “Our shops and our café and our salon all provide different employability opportunities. So, when you come in we’ll do a little job profile and figure out what your interests are, what you like doing and what would be a great fit for you to get some vocational experience here.”

The staff at Then and Now Adult Day Center are experts in the field ready to help their members feel right at home. Staff members are thoughtfully chosen based on their commitment to providing Person-Centered Care (PCC) and care that respects and values all individuals as full members of the community. Every staff member is trained to design and adapt activities, provide individualized care, and respect members’ self-determination as their needs change.

Other activities that members can choose from include:

Fiction and Non-Fiction Book Club

Senior Park Rangers

Yoga

Meditation

Large and small group music

Computer and technology courses

Cooking

Art

Animal therapy

To apply for a job or become a member of Then and Now Adult Day Center visit https://thenandnowdaycenter.com/ click on the become a member or get involved tab.