The Future of Senior Care: Day Centers Boost Quality of Life for Seniors and Caregivers

Living independently for as long as you can is the goal for most of us. But for seniors who are alone, it can be lonely or isolating or just not safe without a caregiver. That’s where day centers fill an important gap in keeping seniors engaged and finding important socialization.

“We designed a day center to really promote independence on the model of person centered care,” said Whitney Fowler Creator and Founder of Then and Now Adult Day Center.

Person centered care (PCC) focuses on member choice, dignity, respect and self-determination. Daily choices are balanced with both structured and unstructured activities thoughtfully designed to promote interpersonal engagement with both staff and peers.

“We really take a look at what are the barriers to our seniors and how an we remove some of those barriers. And how can we make them feel more important as part of our community,” Fowler said.

”The vision of Then and Now emerged over the past decade as our family worked together to support our grandmother who wanted to remain an independent and active senior. The vision of Then and Now emerged slowly, through years of trial and error, and the sustained goal of keeping her safe while preserving her dignity. After years of dealing with several agencies and private pay workers, we were still unable to find the quality of care that we were looking for at a price that we could afford.”

For members who are feeling adventurous, the center offers daily community trips from swimming to mall walking. Check out a sample schedule here.

n addition to programming and community based activities, Then and Now Adult Day Center offers a thoughtfully designed environment to resemble a community space, including a bookstore, clothing store, home goods store and market. The physical layout is intentionally designed to promote comfort and independence that doesn’t look or feel institutional while still having support woven into the design. Furniture, carpet, lighting, dishware, utensils, and decor are all specially-designed to feel familiar, comforting and engaging.”We’ve thought about everything, low pile carpet, easy open doors, activities such as pegboard cross stitch so we really wanted to make everything accessible so that your life felt like it did before you started to age.“

”We encourage you to go to our website and sign up for a tour and get the process started that way,” Fowler said.

Just visit ThenAndNowDayCenter.com for more details.