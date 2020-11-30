Greenbush Bakery Goes All In on Pandemic Safety Measures

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of WEDC We’re All In and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about WEDC We’re All In, visit https://wedc.org

The iconic Greenbush Bakery has been a staple in Madison for over 20 years. Now during the pandemic they’re all in-- working to keep staff and patrons safe and keep their business as healthy as possible.

“I kind of grew up working in the bakery my whole life, especially when I was in college I was coming back for winter break and summers and stuff and kind of working back when it was just old Regent street,” recalls Taylor Carlson, Greenbush Bakery Co-Owner and General Manager. “When I graduated school 4 and a half years ago I started full time.”

“A little over a year ago we relocated the Regent Street location to a block down closer to Camp Randall, so it’s been a busy four years and this year, too, has definitely been a challenge for everybody, but we’ve just kind of been rolling with the punches and doing what we can do to kind of keep things going,” Carlson said.

Like all small businesses, Carlson said Greenbush Bakery has been trying to keep up with the ever changing landscape of protocols for operating during the pandemic. Greenbush Bakery is just one example of many businesses featured in the We’re All In initiative by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

We’re All In is an initiative based on the idea that to move forward, we need to have each other’s backs. And that adjusting our behavior isn’t just the surest way to slow the spread of COVID-19, but the smartest way to get our economy back on track.

“We’ve had awesome support from the community as far as some of the stuff we were doing back in March and April when we shut down. We shut down our retail for a month and a half or two months when it was kind of starting up. The scariest thing about it was not knowing how long it was going to be for. We kept doing wholesale for grocery stores and that stuff was booming still is actually but realistically that’s only about a fifth of our business a lot of our business is through retail,” Carlson said.

“We started doing some curbside stuff, it was probably a month after we had closed down our retail and I think the hardest thing about that was with our business a lot of it is coming into the bakery getting the smell of the doughnuts seeing the different options and it was kind of tough to replicate that with curbside.”

“I haven’t had a worse feeling in the world than when we had to furlough everybody. You don’t know how long this is going to go on for-- how long you’re going to be shut down and what the future looks like and not being able to tell them what the plan is, that was kind of the scariest thing. Once we opened back up we pretty much had all of our employees back so I think that’s kind of like the biggest thing. We’ve got everybody back working with us and nobody’s without a job right now.”

Now, Greenbush has reopened again for in person shopping but continues to work to keep everyone safe and follow guidelines from health experts.

“We were definitely happy to get back open and have customers coming in. We’re still only limiting 5 customers in each store at a time so people can kind of space themselves out. We’re able to kind of move customers pretty quick, we’ve eliminated all of our seating so everything’s just to go. We’re just trying to adapt to the times and coming up with creative ways that work for our business.”

“Public health has done a really good job of sending out information to businesses as far as what to follow for guidelines and then from there just you create what you think is going to work best for your business. With us having those doughnut cases we kind of have it taped off in front there where we try to keep people from coming up and touching the cases and looking and pointing--which can be tough.”

“We’ve always taken pride in keeping a clean store front and a clean production facility and especially now taking extra precautions to kind of do some extra wiping down and deep cleaning. We do get a lot of people in and out the door everyday and enforcing the masks and doing that extra cleaning to kind of make sure our employees are safe number one and then the customers that are coming I feel safe too.”

Moving forward Carlson says he hopes the community continues to support small businesses.

“Supporting small businesses especially with the holidays and winter months coming up here it’s going to be a challenge for a lot of businesses and trying to support those local businesses is definitely a huge thing.”

