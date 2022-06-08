Celebrating National Dairy Month -- on the Weigel Dairy Farm

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Wisconsin Dairy Farmers and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Wisconsin Dairy Farmers, visit https://www.wisconsindairy.org/.

Quality dairy products start with the best milk in the world, produced by Wisconsin’s devoted dairy farmers. As one of the nation’s top producers of dairy and supplier of more than half the country’s specialty cheese, Wisconsin does dairy better than anyone.

“Something I love doing is showcase what we do on the dairy every day,” said Becca Hilby, from the Weigel Dairy. “I have an Instagram page where I share stories about how we’re caring for the animals and how they’re raised.”

National Dairy Month pays tribute to the steadfast Wisconsin dairy farmers who contribute to their local communities, care for the land and animals, and produce delicious and nutritious dairy products.

“Care really starts within a few hours of birth to make sure that’s gonna get their best life fulfilled. All the way up as they grow older we always try to keep them healthy and happy because at the end of the day if the cow is stressed or unhappy or not feeling well they’re not going to produce milk, and that’s what we do here,” Hilby said.

Dairy farming is a family affair in Wisconsin. In fact, over 95% of all dairy farms are family owned.

“Dairy is pretty much as local as you get. When you go to Walmart or your grocery store that milk essentially came from a farm about 48 hours ago. It is rewarding to be able to produce the product, know how safe it is, and then when it gets into the stores we’re able to bring it home to our families. I’ve got three little kids and I can feed them dairy feeling fully insured that it’s been produced well and it’s good for my kids. It’s a good source of protein and calcium, it keeps them healthy and keeps them growing big and strong.”

Dairy products are a natural source of immune-boosting nutrients, like vitamin A, vitamin D and protein that our bodies need, and dairy is the backbone to our state’s economy providing $35.6 Billion in economic activity – Dairy is Good for You and for Wisconsin.

‘One thing that is interesting, a lot of people when they ask where our milk goes to they assume it just goes to food milk but 90% of milk in Wisconsin that’s produced goes to cheese! Wisconsin loves cheese, it’s what we do. We have over 600 varieties of cheese in Wisconsin and we win awards all around the world,” Hilby said.

“All Wisconsin dairy products, especially the cheeses have the Proudly Wisconsin seal on them. So any time you’re looking in the cheese section look for that seal because then you know it came from Wisconsin.”

The versatility and nutritional value of dairy products make it easy to participate in this month-long celebration. Dairy is a pure, farm-to-table food with an all-natural ingredient profile that makes smoothies creamier, desserts richer and summer picnics tastier. Visit www.wisconsindairy.org/national-dairy-month/ for more information on National Dairy Month.