Sustainable Farming: How Wisconsin Dairy Farmers Are Making An Impact

Dairy farmers have been committed to sustainability for as long as they’ve been farming. How Wisconsin dairy farmers care for their land, water and local communities, ensures their health for future generations. Environmental stewardship has a lot of definitions, all of which are essential for the farm business to truly thrive.

“There’s a lot of definitions of sustainability. You can talk about environmental sustainability, financial sustainability, succession sustainability -- just keeping the farm in the family for another generation, you know,” said Derek Orth of Orthridge Jersey Farm. “I’m technically only the second generation on this farm. If we can’t stay sustainable from a financial standpoint or an environmental sustainability standpoint, then my children don’t have any chance to take the farm to the next generation.”

Wisconsin dairy farmers have a long history of protecting their land and water for the future of their families, farms and communities. After all, without acting as environmental stewards, how would a dairy farm family preserve their land for future generations?

“Farms all over the world are trying to be more sustainable and one of the things that we do on the farm is use cover crops. By keeping the soil in place with the cover crops then that keeps the soil in place for generations. If we didn’t have soil our farms couldn’t be sustainable so every step is one way to keep the soil in place so we can keep growing the crops to feed our cows to feed the world,” Orth said. “Today less than 2% of the population is involved in production agriculture. That’s the dairy industry, it’s vegetables, it’s every part of agriculture. The farther away people get from their food supply the less they know about it. It’s easy to go to the grocery store or gas station and buy a gallon of milk but how many steps or how many hands were involved to produce that gallon of milk that ends up on your kitchen table?”

“It’s good to talk to farmers and learn about everything that’s involved in agriculture to know where your food comes from. You can ask the right questions and learn more about everything that’s going into your body,” Orth said.

The carbon footprint of a glass of milk is two thirds less than it was 70 years ago yet it still has the same nutritional benefits and great taste. Wisconsin dairy farm families are committed to sustaining and preserving the environment by finding new and better ways to care for and manage land and water resources. For example, Wisconsin has over 28 dairy-farmer-led watershed groups that protect hundreds of thousands acres of land and water. Our farmers continue to innovate in their sustainable farming practices to keep it that way.