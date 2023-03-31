Wisconsin Film Festival Celebrates 25 Years

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Wisconsin Film Festival and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Wisconsin Film Festival, visit https://wifilmfest.org.

The Wisconsin Film Festival is once again bringing us back to the big screen to see movies that might not otherwise make it to the mainstream. Many highlight a Wisconsin connection. The Wisconsin Film Festival works to showcase local talent while presenting films from around the globe.

”It is our 25th annual film festival April 13-20 and we’re very excited! We have 160 films this year,” said Terry Kerr, Teaching Artist and Coordinator of Wisconsin Film Festival.

Kerr is particularly excited about the Festival’s efforts to bring children and families back to the big screen.

”Our Big Screens Little Folks program has films for kids as young as four up through age 12 as well as their families,” Kerr said. “These films are on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, so great times for families to see a movie together.”

One feature length film in the series is especially exciting this year.

”We have Dragon Princess on Monday April 17 at 4 pm at Hilldale Theater so early release day for Madison Schools you can come on down and see a film,” Kerr said.

Dragon Princess is an animated feature length film with dragons and sorcery, kings and princesses, treasure and greed. It offers classic fairytale elements in the tale of the friendship between two strong and very different girls.

”If you haven’t been to the theater for awhile with your kids, it’s a great time to have that big screen experience with the wonderful sound,” Kerr said.

Learn more, find the schedule of films and get tickets at https://wifilmfest.org.