Covid Prompts Lasting Change in Family Court Hearings

Recently, a select group of family lawyers and family court commissioners met about hearings before the commissioners to discuss the future of family court in light of all the changes brought about by Covid. Your Family Law Center’s Owner and President, Ginger Murray, was chosen to be a part of that group. The group agreed the presumption will be that the hearings stay on zoom, absent a request to appear in person. The committee’s recommendations were adopted and are now part of the Dane County Local Rules. Rule 402.6 https://courts.countyofdane.com/prepare/rules.

”I can tell you that I was hand selected by one of the family court commissioners that pulled together a small group of family lawyers who are in solo practices, some that are in big firms, a variety of family law attorneys, to meet with a couple of the court officials to talk about the future of family court now that we’ve endured this portion of the pandemic,” Murray said.

The good news is, the group recognized that the pandemic brought about some change that has been positive for families headed to courtroom hearings.

”The consensus was we are going to continue to be using zoom as our hearings especially for those court commissioner hearings and if you want to appear in person it will be the exception and you’ll need to let the court know why that is,” Murray said. “Now that’s specific to Dane County, but that specific rule in that committee, but I’m seeing it across other counties too and it really works well for many families to not have to take off a half a day of work for a 20 minute status conference.”

”The court officials are actually talking about how it’s easier and they’re getting a higher percentage of folks showing up especially for those child support hearings where people were afraid to miss time off from work for a 20 minute hearing. So, I absolutely think the courts will continue to rely on zoom for hearings where it makes sense.”

Other court officials (commissioner and/or judges throughout the state) will continue to allow zoom hearings for some/many hearings, and some prefer in-person hearings, especially for criminal cases. Many family courts throughout the state will allow for zoom appearances for hearings that are not contested.

”In the criminal world, you have the right to confront your witnesses and things like that so those are going back to in person as soon as possible and I don’t deal with that. I’m just family law, but I would say right now about 80 % of our hearings are still by zoom.”

