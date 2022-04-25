Covid Prompts Lasting Change in Family Court Hearings

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Your Family Law Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Your Family Law Center, visit https://www.yourfamilylawcenter.com/

Covid certainly disrupted our lives for the last couple of years but there are some changes that have cropped up for the better due to pivots made during the pandemic and some of those changes are affecting families in courtrooms. Changes that make court appearances more convenient.

“Not having to find parking at the courthouse is a nice surprise,” said Ginger Murray, Owner and President of Your Family Law Center in Madison. “So being able to do it from zoom I think it’s more comfortable to be in your home.”

“Relying on Zoom and going through what we had to during this pandemic has made some experts more available. Now we realize we can have those contacts by Zoom in a meaningful way. So some therapists that might be in surrounding areas and not accustomed to taking clients from where your client lives, maybe now we can get those remote clients into these specialists in the urban areas because they can Zoom,” Murray said.

The changes didn’t happen without a lot of trial and error.

“We all saw the lawyer who showed up for his court hearing as a cat. That is an obvious problem and everyone should make sure they’ve got their filters turned off. We’ve gotten to meet lots of families, puppies, pets, children, actually that can be helpful. We’ve had custody evaluators who do sort of a home visit through zoom if it’s appropriate. Sometimes you still have to get into the house, but we have been able to do these things pretty remarkably as a result of the forced pivot from the pandemic. Our court system has figured out how to make it work,” Murray said.

