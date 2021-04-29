Covid Stressors Impacting Families of Divorce

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Your Family Law Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Your Family Law Center, visit https://www.yourfamilylawcenter.com/

For families living in separate households because of divorce or separation, co-parenting can be hard in the best of times. The pandemic has put stress on working parents and families like never before, and it’s especially true for families who previously may have had stable arrangements worked out but the stress of the pandemic was catastrophic.

“Covid has been really tough on families that aren’t together,” said Ginger Murray, owner and president of Your Family Law Center. “If you can think about families who are already struggling, add financial difficulties because, frankly, I think financial difficulties are the number reason for divorce. And Covid comes with a lot of financial hardship which means the parent who’s used to getting child support probably wants more. And it means the person paying child support probably would like to pay less and probably both have valid arguments. And so the courts are trying to be there for temporary relief during these difficult times but there aren’t easy answers. But we can help. We can help and if a parent needs more financial support we can ask the courts to give them more financial support.”

Financial problems because of Covid are one of the most frequently asked questions Murray’s team is getting.

“With Covid, of course, there are financial implications and financial hardships are really difficult for parents who are already considering separating or perhaps already were separated. So when you’re looking at things like child support, we’re getting a lot of phone calls where the parent who gets child support is asking for more because they lost their job or they’re not able to work as much and so they are looking for an increase in child support. We can help with that. On the flip side it could very well be the case that the person paying child support has lost their job or has reduced hours or reduced commissions so they’re looking for relief on what they pay in support and we can file a motion to help for that.”

“Especially with regards to modifications in child support the court can make adjustments going back to the date the motion was filed so people should be encouraged not to wait because the date of the change in support is impacted by the date of the filing so you want to do that sooner rather than later. I will tell you the first thing I’m going to try to do is to demonstrate what the right answer is based on the child support calculations and try and get an agreement because that will happen a lot faster than the time it takes to get into the courtroom but they will make themselves available and that order will be effective back to the date the motion was filed,” Murray said.

