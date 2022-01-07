Divorce Season -- Why More Couples Split in January and February

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Your Family Law Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Your Family Law Center, visit https://www.yourfamilylawcenter.com.

The winter months can be long and cold in Wisconsin. But add in a lingering pandemic, working from home, and many other stresses and you get a wintery mix that finds divorce lawyers juggling an increase in divorce filings. Just ask Ginger Murray, Owner and President of Your Family Law Center in Madison.

“At the turn of the new year divorce filings do go up and when you think about it a lot of families hold it together to get through the holidays especially if they have young children and then as you’re thinking about the new year and your next chapter in life sometimes that chapter includes some major changes and so we do see and increase in new cases in January and specifically in February,” Murray said..

Murray started Your Family Law Center especially to help families navigate issues like divorce. Getting advice early is a good idea.

“It’s important to talk to an attorney so you begin to understand what your rights are, what the issues are that are going to be discussed. You might want to think about what timing works best for you and your family. If there’s a situation where there’s domestic violence I like to have plenty of time to work with the client to figure out a safety plan. If there isn’t that sort of urgency, then we can still talk about-- is it going to be safe for your spouse to be served when you are home? Is this something you’ve already talked to your spouse about,” Murray said. “We talk about what that strategy is going to look like based on the facts that exist for that individual client. It’s a really important conversation to have just so they can feel grounded and better understand what those first steps are going to look like. That’s something that you should discuss with your attorney and you need to be open about concerns that you have so there’s a fully developed plan.”

“I tell people I was a family court commissioner for over 5 years, where I was presiding over these cases, but I decided I wanted to be back in it helping families get through the re-framing or re-structuring of their family,” Murray explained.

She advises getting to know the person you are considering to represent you in a divorce before moving on to the first steps.

“I like to talk about the fact that the folks who work with me have made a career decision that we are uniquely focused only on family law. We are lawyers who are passionate about serving families who are going through transitions whether it’s a legal separation, a divorce, changes in custody or placement. That is what every lawyer in my office is solely focused on and that is why we are called Your Family Law Center, it is all we do.”

“Really experienced family lawyers, more often than not, will try to keep their clients out of the courtroom. And the reason is -- I am very skilled in the courtroom and what I do and say for that person that you’re going to be co-parenting with is going to have a very direct impact on your co-parenting relationship and if I’ve gone through a grilling cross examination in the courtroom it takes a long time to recover from that, and so we know that if we can get parents into a settlement conference room or get parents into a mediation setting where they come up with solutions that they deemed reasonable and in their children’s best interest they’re more likely to follow those terms, less likely to argue about those terms and less likely to come back into court and all of those things are really good for kids.”

