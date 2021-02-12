Divorce Season -- Why More Couples Split in January and February

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Your Family Law Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Your Family Law Center, visit https://www.yourfamilylawcenter.com.

The winter months can be long and cold in Wisconsin. But add in a struggling marriage and you get a wintery mix that finds divorce lawyers juggling an increase in divorce filings. Just ask Ginger Murray, Owner and President of Your Family Law Center in Madison.

“It’s fairly common and I’ve noticed since I was a family court commissioner many many years ago now, that divorce rates seem to always go up in January and early February,” Murray said. “It makes sense if you think about it because, to the people’s credit, parents are holding things together for the kids through the holidays and then as the new year comes around and they’re thinking about the new me, that can oftentimes be, ‘it’s time for me to stand up and make this tough decision that I know I need’ which is to get out of this marriage.”

Murray started Your Family Law Center especially to help families navigate issues like divorce.

“I tell people I was a family court commissioner for over 5 years, where I was presiding over these cases, but I decided I wanted to be back in it helping families get through the re-framing or re-structuring of their family,” Murray explained.

She advises getting to know the person you are considering to represent you in a divorce before moving on to the first steps.

“Thinking about getting divorced or legally separated from your spouse is probably one of the toughest topics to handle. You’re thinking about that commitment that you made, til death do us part, but at the same time, I think people struggle with, ‘am I role modeling a good relationship for my children? Am I giving up a part of me? Is it time that I take a stand? I just think there’s a better life for me and I’ll be a better parent if it’s not in this situation.’ So coming in and just asking some of the basic questions so that you’re fully informed about what’s going to happen I think is the first step to just coming to terms with what getting a divorce feels like,” Murray said.

“I will tell you I firmly believe the first step is finding an attorney that you can trust. Just like you would find a doctor you trust, a mechanic you trust. You’re not removing a body part, you’re not removing an engine, but you are asking the court to remove a spouse from your immediate life. You need the experts, you need to reach out to people you think will do a good job for you.”

“Everyone at our office offers a free consult so you have a chance to get to know us and make sure you feel comfortable with us because you’re going to be talking about very intimate things in your life and the most important things in your life, your children your finances and what your future is going to look like.”

To chat with Ginger or a member of her team call 608 819-6800 to arrange a free consult. Or visit https://www.yourfamilylawcenter.com.