Pandemic Creates New Challenges for Families and Also Family Lawyers

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Your Family Law Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Your Family Law Center, visit https://www.yourfamilylawcenter.com.

The pandemic created new and unique challenges for many industries and family law is no different. The Covid vaccine is an area that is creating disputes among families and law firms who help families who can’t agree, expect to see new challenges ahead.

“It is not uncommon for moms and dads to have a disagreement about medical decisions. Vaccinations are one of the issues parents often fight about and so I can anticipate as vaccines become available we’re going to be seeing moms and dads who can’t agree on whether or not their kiddo should get a vaccination,” said Ginger Murray, Owner/President of Your Family Law Center. “The courts won’t decide for you. The courts decide which parent has proven to be a more reasonable person when it comes to making decisions for children and will give that parent the ability to make the decision.”

Murray says her business has had to adjust to the pandemic like many others including making arrangements for parents struggling with many new issues.

“I can tell you that since March 13, 2020 when Covid really hit our area I as a family lawyer have never been busier. We opened up hours after hours we opened up hours on weekends because we could not possibly get everything done in a business day. It’s what you do so that your clients have the support they need while they’re dealing with these unprecedented crises that their families are going through and so you just do what you can to get through it with them. It’s not been easy but we’re making progress every day.”

