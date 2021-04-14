Does Your Carpet Really Need Fiber Protection?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Zerorez Madison and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Zerorez Madison, visit https://www.zerorezmadison.com/.

You want to keep your carpet looking clean for as long as you can, but does fiber protection really help? It’s one of the most asked questions for Brad Zaugg, owner of Zerorez Madison.

“Fiber protection is always something that’s a little confusing to people. They’re wondering do I really need this? Is this like the extended warranty? Is this something I really need? And the answer is, it depends on several factors.”

When did you buy your carpet?

“When you get your carpet originally one of the more expensive pieces of that carpet is the original fiber protection and that’s going to last you two or three years typically but it slowly starts to wear off. If you want to keep your carpet looking good you need re apply it and you want to re apply it when it’s clean,” Zaugg said “Typically you put a clear coat on your car you don’t do it when it’s been sitting out for a couple of months you go take it to the car wash and you put a clear coat on the car that’s similar to this.”

But what does fiber protection really do for your carpet?

“The fiber protection accomplishes a few different things. It helps prevent stains becoming permanent. It also prevents wear. The soil gets in the carpet and it starts to rub against the carpet fibers and once it’s done that for awhile you could get that traffic lane pattern that you’ve seen either in your own home or other peoples homes. You can see where people are going all the time.”

“Fiber protection is preventing that stain from soaking into the fiber itself. The fiber protection is going to be coating the fiber and that helps make sure soil doesn’t stick to it. It helps oil not stick to it and also helps any sort of staining solution not stick to it.”

Not everyone needs fiber protection.

“When you don’t need it is when the carpet’s new because it’s already on there. You also don’t need it if the carpet is already trashed and when it is cleaned it still is damaged. The product does not apply more fiber to your carpet, it just protects the fibers that are there. So if your carpet is already severely damaged it doesn’t do any good to apply the fiber protection you want to put it on there before it gets to that point.”

“Typically you want to do this every time you get the carpets cleaned, every year or two depending upon what you’ve got going in your house,” Zaugg said.

