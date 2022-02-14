Don’t Make The Most Common Mistakes When Cleaning Up Spills

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Zerorez Madison and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Zerorez Madison, visit https://www.zerorezmadison.com/.

Spending so much time at home the last months and years can add up to some major wear and tear on your floors and you may be finding some extra stains on the carpet. Whether it’s soda, red wine, or coffee, there are steps you can take to keep that spill from leaving another lasting memory of 2020.

Act Fast

“You’ve got to get to it right away. Get a white towel on it and blot it up as well as you can with just the white towel,” said Brad Zaugg Owner of Zerorez Madison. Don’t Grab A Colored Towel “White works best for blotting so you don’t accidentally transfer color from the towel to the carpet. Just keep blotting the spot using the clean light colored towel.”

Add Water

“If the stain remains, slowly add small amounts of warm water to the spot and continue to blot the area,” Zaugg said. Wet Vac “If it’s a really large area try using a wet vac with a little warm water and keep working around the area slowly until it comes up.”

Don’t Scrub

“The natural reaction is you want to get the stain up as fast as you can so you really want to get in there and scrub it, but in reality what that does is it abraids the carpet fiber and actually makes it more susceptible to absorbing the dye and make stains more likely. So it’s actually the opposite of what you want to do,” Zaugg said.

Use Caution With Stain Removing Products

“The next place people make mistakes is they want to immediately grab whatever is under the sink to try and remove the stain. They throw the first thing on it and if that doesn’t work they throw the second thing they find on there. The problem is that can actually bleach the carpet or make a spot a permanent stain.”

Blot Slowly

“The main thing is to take a minute and think about it. Remember to blot first and then take your time to decide if you’re going to do more to try and remove the spot.”

Built In Stain Prevention

“When the carpet comes from the mill it has a fiber protection which is one of the more expensive components of the carpeting. The fiber protection lasts three to four years but it slowly wears off as you walk over the top of it. It slowly gets abraded and wears away. But we can re-apply it. We’ve got a fiber protection that’s a coating that used to be called Scotchguard, a lot of people recognize it as that. That goes over the top of the carpet it coats it and prevents dirt from sticking to it and also helps prevent staining. That lasts about two years depending on the activity in your household. It’s very effective because soil is actually little pieces of glass and if you;re walking across the carpet and scraping those little pieces of glass they’re going to scrape the carpet and make a wear pattern where you walk.”

