How to Remove Odors From Your Carpet Without Masking the Problem

When it comes to pets, or even kids, your home is quick to get a little messy at times and spots and even smells tend to add up fast. To keep your carpet looking and smelling fresh the best practice is not to cover up odors.

“People ask about it and we do spray a deodorizer when we’re there,” said Brad Zaugg, owner Zerorez Madison. “It’s not really what we like to do but I don’t blame people for thinking that is what they want us to do. It’s a temporary solution that just masks the problem. The whole reason we’re there is to remove the source of the odor.”

With proper equipment, removing the spot and the odor becomes a much easier process.

“To get to the source of odors we have a special process and special equipment. When we’re done it’s going to smell nicer but it’s not going to smell like a fake scent,” Zaugg said. “Spraying deodorizer doesn’t fix the problem and if you do go that route a day or two later you’ll realize you’ve got that same problem because it’s an underlying source.”

If the source of the odor has penetrated the backing of the carpet and padding, Zerorez’s special process to get to that source is key to success.

“The process does not leave behind any harsh cleaning products - we’re getting it all out of the carpet,” Zaugg said.

