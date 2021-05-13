Let Science Give You Cleaner Carpets

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Zerorez Madison and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Zerorez Madison, visit https://www.zerorezmadison.com/.

What makes one carpet cleaner different from another? In a word--science.

“The difference between Zerorez and everyone else is we’re using our electrolyzed water instead of soaps or detergents,,” said Brad Zaugg owner of Zerorez Madison. “So we’re not putting anything nasty into the carpet to begin with and then we’re not leaving anything behind when we’re done.”

It’s called powered water and while it’s clean enough to drink it’s tough on dirt. It has the ability to clean without high-residue soaps, detergents, shampoos or chemicals.

“So this water has an electrical charge to it, it comes up to a piece of dirt that pulls the dirt off of the fiber,” Zaugg explained.

Powered water is enhanced water that is first electrolyzed and then oxidized to create a powerful cleaning solution without any harsh toxins or chemicals. When applied to carpets and soft surfaces via low-pressure spray, the powered water will loosen embedded dirt and clean carpets of germs, pathogens and bacteria. The emulsified soil is then removed, leaving behind just extraction water on the carpet.

“Electrolyzed water is an awesome solution to be cleaning with. One of the things it does is compared to regular water that is not going to mix with oil, oil is going to stick to your carpet fiber and is going to collect pieces of soil and dust and it’s going to be really hard to get it off. So that’s regular oil and water. It doesn’t work. Our electrolyzed water emulsifies the oil and it strips the oil off the fiber and then we’re able to suck it up and clean it off with our wand. So the electrolysed water doesn’t act like regular water it acts like soap.”

Standard steam-cleaning used on carpets and upholstery mixes hot water with soaps before spraying down the carpet or upholstery with the mixture. Then, a vacuum is used to remove the liquefied soap, dirt, and water. Inevitably however some of the blend remains behind. Then, as the soft fibers dry and the water evaporates, soap and chemicals are left behind in the threads and acts as a magnet for future dirt and stains. When you choose Zerorez you aren’t stuck with soap, detergent or shampoo residue, accelerating the wear and dirt.

