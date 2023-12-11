Quality Counts When You Want To Clean Your Area Rug

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Zerorez Madison and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Zerorez Madison, visit https://www.zerorezmadison.com/.

Rugs are a beautiful way to add texture, depth, and warmth to your home. But just like your carpets, they are subject to the wear and tear of daily foot traffic. Cleaning is the best way to extend the life of your area rug, helping it look, feel, and smell as good as possible. But not all area rugs are created equal when it comes to successful cleaning.

“It helps to purchase a good quality area rug to begin with. There are a lot of selections of rugs out there and a lot of big box stores have cheaper rugs. But you want to shop at a good quality retailer,” advises Brad Zaugg, owner of Zerorez Madison.

Zerorez clean experts will carefully inspect your rug, identifying what types of fibers the rug is made with, and identifying if there is a concern with cleaning the fibers of your rug.

“One of the best kinds of rugs to get is a wool rug we’re all familiar with. The reason they are so good is because they hide a ton of dirt. In fact the challenge is it hides so much dirt you’ll never think it’s dirty so you do need to be cleaning it more regularly than you might think,” Zaugg said. “You also need to make sure you vacuum area rugs regularly and have them professionally cleaned once or twice a year.”

If you don’t purchase a higher quality area rug, professional cleaning may not be much help in making your rug look better.

“One of the hottest rugs out there is really a nightmare to clean. It’s made of Viscose which is a fake silk. They look fantastic at the beginning but you’re not going to be happy with it long term,” Zaugg said.

Using Zerorez Madison for area rug cleaning will:

Shorten rug dry time; you’ll be able to use your rug just hours after we clean it.

Restore color to your rugs.

Use a “green” technology that protects your home and the environment.

When you hire Zerorez, you can feel comfortable knowing they are removing dirt and grime from your surfaces and doing it safely without soaps, detergents, or harsh chemicals. Book online at https://www.zerorezmadison.com/.