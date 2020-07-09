Top Reasons To Professionally Clean Your Area Rugs

Sponsored - Area rugs add personality and color to your home and they can be a significant investment that can benefit significantly from a professional cleaning. “They are many times on a wood floor and people will wonder if we can clean them on a wood floor. We don’t have a problem with that. Our wand has a special effect where the water goes down and clips back up, it doesn’t just go shooting into your floor,” explained Brad Zaugg owner of Zerorez Madison.

Just like your carpet, area rugs are magnets for dirt, dust, pet dander and germs much of which you can’t even see. While regular vacuuming is helpful, occasional professional cleaning can also help your rugs last longer. Knowing what type of rug you have will determine what the best care and cleaning options are for each. “Wool and woven wool rugs are excellent because they hide a lot of dirt but then we take them for granted and we forget to clean them. In fact, several pounds of dirt can fit in a square yard on a rug, which is a lot! That can wear on the rug and actually destroy the rug,” Zaugg said.

Dust, dirt, dead skin and hair are brought to the surface using special agitation tools that are effective, but gentle on your area rugs. Not every rug is appropriate to be cleaned. “A tufted rug has a latex backing which will break down, and the problem with cleaning these kinds of rugs is they would totally fall apart. Latex backing on rugs can also stick to your wood floors or luxury vinyl floors,” Zaugg said. Another consideration before you clean is dealing with tough stains.

“Some people ask us if we can take care of urine stained rugs. And the only way to take care of that is to fully immerse a rug which we don’t do. If you have heirloom rugs you would be best to take those rugs to a facility which can fully immerse the rug. It’s a more expensive process but if you’ve got something that’s going to last, rather than years, it will last decades, then that’s what is best. It’s an investment and you want to take care of your investment.”

With regular care, maintenance, and yearly rug cleaning, your area rugs will serve your family and home for as long as you’ll have it!

https://www.zerorezmadison.com/