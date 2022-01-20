Tricks to Keeping Carpet Looking Brand New

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Zerorez Madison and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Zerorez Madison, visit zerorezmadison.com.

Whether it’s salt and sand in the winter or mud and dirt in the summer, your carpet takes a beating. And because your flooring is an investment you want to last for many years, protecting it is important. Here are some easy steps to properly care for carpet and make it last longer. The first step starts before you ever put a foot on your carpet.

”Start by making sure dirt doesn’t get into the house,” said Brad Zaugg, owner of Zerorez Madison Carpet Cleaning. “Have as many matts as possible. A walk off matt before you come into the home and even another one on the inside is even better. And also take your shoes off when you come in from outside and wear socks instead of going barefoot.”

Why socks, you ask?

”It’s because the oil from your feet will get on the carpet and then soil will collect and it gets stuck in the fiber from the oil,” Zaugg explained. “It contributes to the traffic pattern look on the carpet.”

While using rugs in high traffic areas is a great start to trapping dirt, no one can keep all the dirt at bay. You’re hurting your carpeting when you ignore routine cleaning tasks. Vacuuming your carpeting and sweeping your hardwood floors helps to reduce the amount of dust and dirt accumulation throughout your home.

”Vacuuming is recommended two to three times a week, which seems like a lot, but that’s what is recommended by carpet manufacturers.”

Vacuuming doesn’t just eliminate dust. It helps keep dirt from damaging your carpet and will make it last much longer.

”What we’re bringing in on our feet is dirt and that is basically like glass,” Zaugg explained. “So think of it as having sharp little edges on it and that can scratch your wood floors, your luxury vinyl tile, and it can scratch the carpet fibers. It’s all very abrasive to all your surfaces.”

You really can’t get your carpet completely clean by vacuuming alone.

”That’s where professional cleaning comes into play. It’s recommended by carpet manufacturing companies that you get your carpet professionally hot water extracted every 12 to 18 months. Sometimes it’s required as part of the warranty,” Zaugg said.

It’s important to get to spills as quickly as you can to keep stains at bay. With fiber protection you will have valuable extra time to protect the carpet after a spill.

”We’ve got a fiber protection which coats the outside of the fiber so it makes sure dirt and soil doesn’t stick to the fiber. It also gives you a lot longer to get to any spot or spill before it will soak in and become a permanent stain, so you want that protection. And we also have a very high end fiber protection for very valuable upholstery or wool rugs. It’s famous in the aerospace industry if you need to protect your private jet!”

You can make the entire appointment online just go to zerorezmadison.com.