Want Cleaner Air at Clean Home -- Start With Air Ducts

As many as 1 in 5 Americans suffer from allergies caused by particles that are frequently found in the air inside most homes. If you or anyone in your family suffers from allergies or asthma-or if you just want healthier air in your home you may want to consider your air ducts. Have you had them cleaned?

“We’ve been cleaning air ducts for 5-6 years now,” said Brad Zaugg, owner of Zerorez Madison.

Ducts can carry harmful particulates and promote asthma, hay fever, and allergy symptoms. A clean duct system promotes a healthier indoor environment, which contributes to productivity, comfort and a sense of health and well being.

Did you know the quality of the air in your home can be much worse than the air outdoors?

“The biggest reason to do this is to improve your air quality. The EPA says air quality is 5 times worse indoors than it is outdoors, so if you’ve got allergies, a lot of people in the house, pets, they all contribute to air quality.”

In fact, the EPA lists indoor air quality as one of the top five health threats in America, and there is a long list of potential allergens and pathogens in your ductwork.

Zerorez Madison uses a negative air system by Hypervac Technologies. This “Push-Pull” method is the Gold Standard in duct cleaning.

“We use a negative air machine--a negative air process--it’s the best way to clean air ducts. We use a big machine next to your furnace, connect it to your trunk line and a van in the driveway with compressed air, and it pushes all the debris down. It’s pushing as the machine is sucking,” Zaug said

We use compressed air and agitation tools/whips at the vent to break loose dust and debris which is simultaneously being pulled down by the suction of the Hypervac vacuum. Negative air is the best way to help ensure the dust and debris being removed stay contained in a filtered recovery unit vs. swirling back into your home.

This system is designed to service single-family residential homes.

“How often to have it done is personal preference. You can easily pop open a register and stick your phone inside the duct and take a picture to look and see if you think the air ducts look dirty,” Zaugg said.

