10 Years of Cleaner Healthier Floors

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Zerorez Madison and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Zerorez Madison, visit https://www.zerorezmadison.com/.

The concept behind the carpet cleaning business Zerorez is sprouted from research in both science and the environment. Both areas appealed to Zerorez Madison owner Brad Zaugg when he first learned about the company.

“I was introduced to Zerorez by my brother who lived in Minneapolis. In Minnesota he had a big operation. It was very exciting. I went there and saw what they did and saw how fast they were growing,” Zaugg recalls. “I went around with technicians and saw how excited the customers were with the product.”

That’s when he decided to bring it to Madison.

“Madison and Minneapolis are very similar. People here are concerned about health. They like green products,” Zaugg said. “So I thought this would be successful in Madison and it has been. People are very excited about it.”

That was 10 years ago and the constant over that time is the technology behind the Zerorez cleaning process and the scientific approach to cleaning.

“The basis of the cleaning process, or the difference between us and everyone else, is that we’re using our electrolyzed water instead of soaps or detergents. So we’re not putting anything nasty into the carpet to begin with and then we’re not leaving anything behind when we’re done.”

The problem with using soaps is that soap attracts and holds on to dirt almost like a magnet. That means you don’t get all of that soapy residue out of the carpets, so it continues attracting dirt, which causes the carpets to get dirtier faster, and eventually wear out. Zerorez Madison cleaning services are based on a unique Powered Water® technology. Powered Water® is enhanced water that is electrolyzed and oxidized to create a powerful cleaning solution without harmful toxins or harsh chemicals. Zerorez Madison’s patented cleaning process means your carpets dry faster and stay clean longer.

“We’ve been growing pretty strongly every year. We’ve had about 30,000 customers and we keep getting more property managers. We’ve got a larger fleet, we’ve got a good organization behind it, our team is fantastic, we’ve got great guys. It’s feeling like we’re in a good spot. We feel good about it,” Zaugg said. “We have a couple of different feedback sources, we use one internally, we’ve got about 9,000 reviews on that. Also Google reviews we’ve got 1800 Google reviews and we’re rated a 4.9 on that. So customer service is really important to us and customer satisfaction is really important. We also bonus our technicians on how happy our customer is at the end of the project .”

To learn more or make an appointment online visit zerorezmadison.com or call 608-848-9000.