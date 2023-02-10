Friday's game at Klotsche Center has the Milwaukee Panthers (8-14) going head to head against the Wright State Raiders (4-20) at 8:00 PM ET (on February 10). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 70-53 win as our model heavily favors Milwaukee.

In their last outing on Sunday, the Panthers earned a 62-57 win against Detroit Mercy.

Milwaukee vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Milwaukee 70, Wright State 53

Milwaukee Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Panthers took down the Green Bay Phoenix 59-52 on December 1.

Milwaukee 2022-23 Best Wins

76-66 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on November 10

65-49 at home over Oakland (No. 214) on December 31

55-54 over Boise State (No. 262) on November 27

72-60 at home over Robert Morris (No. 270) on January 20

72-61 on the road over Wright State (No. 316) on January 7

Milwaukee Performance Insights