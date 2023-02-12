Sunday's game that pits the Northern Kentucky Norse (14-10) versus the Milwaukee Panthers (8-15) at Klotsche Center is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 61-60 in favor of Northern Kentucky. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Panthers are coming off of a 74-65 loss to Wright State in their last outing on Friday.

Milwaukee vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Milwaukee vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Kentucky 61, Milwaukee 60

Milwaukee Schedule Analysis

The Panthers captured their signature win of the season on December 1, when they beat the Green Bay Phoenix, who rank No. 108 in our computer rankings, 59-52.

Milwaukee 2022-23 Best Wins

76-66 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on November 10

65-49 at home over Oakland (No. 214) on December 31

55-54 over Boise State (No. 262) on November 27

72-60 at home over Robert Morris (No. 270) on January 20

72-61 on the road over Wright State (No. 316) on January 7

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Milwaukee Performance Insights