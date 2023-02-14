How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan on TV or Live Stream - February 14
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Wisconsin Badgers (14-10, 6-8 Big Ten) are home in Big Ten action against the Michigan Wolverines (14-11, 8-6 Big Ten) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
Wisconsin vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN2
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers are shooting 41.8% from the field this season, one percentage point lower than the 42.8% the Wolverines allow to opponents.
- Wisconsin is 8-3 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
- The Badgers are the 319th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines sit at 106th.
- The 65 points per game the Badgers score are the same as the Wolverines allow.
- Wisconsin is 6-1 when scoring more than 69.3 points.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively, Wisconsin averages 66.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 66.3 points per game in away games.
- In 2022-23, the Badgers are allowing 60.6 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 71.1.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Wisconsin has played better in home games this year, sinking 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 41.3% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage on the road.
Wisconsin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2023
|Northwestern
|L 54-52
|Kohl Center
|2/8/2023
|@ Penn State
|W 79-74
|Bryce Jordan Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 73-63
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|2/14/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Kohl Center
|2/18/2023
|Rutgers
|-
|Kohl Center
|2/22/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Kohl Center
