Wednesday's contest between the Marquette Golden Eagles (16-8) and the Providence Friars (13-13) at Alumni Hall (RI) has a projected final score of 68-58 based on our computer prediction, with Marquette taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.

In their last outing on Wednesday, the Golden Eagles earned a 59-52 win against UConn.

Marquette vs. Providence Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Alumni Hall (RI) in Providence, Rhode Island

Marquette vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 68, Providence 58

Marquette Schedule Analysis

The Golden Eagles took down the No. 4 UConn Huskies in a 59-52 win on February 8, which was their signature win of the season.

The Golden Eagles have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (four).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Marquette is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most losses.

Marquette 2022-23 Best Wins

68-61 over Texas (No. 20/AP Poll)) on November 19

70-66 over Gonzaga (No. 23/AP Poll)) on November 20

72-63 on the road over DePaul (No. 52) on January 4

80-61 at home over Seton Hall (No. 78) on January 22

77-53 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on December 10

Marquette Performance Insights