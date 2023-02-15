The Marquette Golden Eagles (20-6, 12-3 Big East) play the Xavier Musketeers (19-6, 11-3 Big East) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Oso Ighodaro of the Golden Eagles and Jack Nunge of the Musketeers are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS Sports Network.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Xavier

Game Day: Wednesday, February 15

Wednesday, February 15 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: CBS Sports Network

Marquette's Last Game

Marquette won its most recent game versus the Georgetown, 89-75, on Saturday. Kam Jones starred with 14 points, plus three rebounds and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kam Jones 14 3 1 1 0 4 Oso Ighodaro 14 7 5 0 1 0 Tyler Kolek 14 2 8 1 0 1

Marquette Players to Watch

Tyler Kolek posts a team-leading 7.7 assists per contest. He is also averaging 11.6 points and 4.0 rebounds, shooting 48.0% from the field and 37.5% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Ighodaro paces the Golden Eagles at 5.8 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 3.3 assists and 11.6 points.

Jones averages 15.2 points and 2.0 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 3.4 rebounds, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper puts up 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

David Joplin puts up 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)