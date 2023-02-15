Wisconsin vs. Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (20-5) versus the Wisconsin Badgers (8-18) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-55 in favor of Iowa, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on February 15.
The Badgers came out on top in their most recent outing 76-70 against Minnesota on Saturday.
Wisconsin vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Wisconsin vs. Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 84, Wisconsin 55
Wisconsin Schedule Analysis
- The Badgers captured their best win of the season on January 11 by claiming an 84-80 victory over the Michigan State Spartans, the No. 80-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- The Badgers have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (seven).
- Wisconsin has tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (seven).
- According to the RPI, the Hawkeyes have six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in the nation.
Wisconsin 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-77 at home over Minnesota (No. 93) on January 8
- 76-70 on the road over Minnesota (No. 93) on February 11
- 58-49 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 201) on November 7
- 77-54 at home over North Florida (No. 217) on November 13
- 59-44 at home over Valparaiso (No. 241) on January 25
Wisconsin Performance Insights
- The Badgers have been outscored by 5.3 points per game (posting 68.4 points per game, 125th in college basketball, while giving up 73.7 per contest, 346th in college basketball) and have a -137 scoring differential.
- In Big Ten action, Wisconsin has averaged 1 fewer points (67.4) than overall (68.4) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Badgers score 72.8 points per game. Away, they average 64.2.
- Wisconsin is allowing more points at home (73.8 per game) than on the road (72.6).
- While the Badgers are scoring 68.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, tallying 67.2 points per contest.
