The Iowa Hawkeyes (20-5) will be trying to extend a 10-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Wisconsin Badgers (8-18) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on B1G+.

Wisconsin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

  • The Badgers average just 2.3 fewer points per game (68.4) than the Hawkeyes give up (70.7).
  • Wisconsin has an 8-14 record when allowing fewer than 88.5 points.
  • Wisconsin is 6-3 when it scores more than 70.7 points.
  • The Hawkeyes put up 14.8 more points per game (88.5) than the Badgers give up (73.7).
  • Iowa has a 17-5 record when scoring more than 73.7 points.
  • Iowa is 12-0 when it gives up fewer than 68.4 points.
  • The Hawkeyes are making 50.9% of their shots from the field, 4.3% lower than the Badgers allow to opponents (55.2%).
  • The Badgers shoot 41.8% from the field, 2% higher than the Hawkeyes allow.

Wisconsin Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/5/2023 @ Rutgers L 73-67 Jersey Mike's Arena
2/8/2023 Michigan State L 88-63 Kohl Center
2/11/2023 @ Minnesota W 76-70 Williams Arena
2/15/2023 @ Iowa - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
2/20/2023 Rutgers - Kohl Center
2/23/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

