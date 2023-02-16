The Milwaukee Bucks (40-17) will try to extend a five-game road win streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (26-32) on February 16, 2023 at United Center.

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info

Bucks Stats Insights

  • The Bucks are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47% the Bulls allow to opponents.
  • Milwaukee is 23-2 when it shoots better than 47% from the field.
  • The Bulls are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at first.
  • The Bucks score just 1.5 more points per game (114.9) than the Bulls allow (113.4).
  • Milwaukee is 27-2 when scoring more than 113.4 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home, the Bucks are scoring 8.1 more points per game (118.9) than they are on the road (110.8).
  • Defensively Milwaukee has been better in home games this year, allowing 111.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 in road games.
  • When it comes to total threes made, the Bucks have performed worse at home this year, draining 14.2 threes per game, compared to 14.4 in away games. Meanwhile, they've posted a 37% three-point percentage at home and a 34.8% mark away from home.

Bucks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Khris Middleton Out Knee
Pat Connaughton Out Calf
Giannis Antetokounmpo Questionable Knee
Jae Crowder Out Reconditioning
Bobby Portis Out Knee

