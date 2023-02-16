Grayson Allen's Milwaukee Bucks hit the court versus the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent action, a 131-125 win over the Celtics, Allen put up 13 points.

Below, we break down Allen's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.5 9.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 2.7 Assists -- 2.4 1.6 PRA -- 16.3 14.1 PR 14.5 13.9 12.5 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.5



Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, he's put up 7.8% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.6 per contest.

He's taken 4.8 threes per game, or 11.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Bucks rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Bulls, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Bulls are 14th in the league, allowing 113.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Bulls are ranked 14th in the NBA, conceding 43.4 rebounds per contest.

The Bulls allow 25.9 assists per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

The Bulls concede 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

Grayson Allen vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2022 31 13 3 2 3 0 1 11/23/2022 33 13 4 2 2 0 0

