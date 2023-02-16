Thursday's game features the Robert Morris Colonials (12-15, 7-9 Horizon) and the Green Bay Phoenix (3-24, 2-14 Horizon) matching up at UPMC Events Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-60 win for heavily favored Robert Morris according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

According to our computer prediction, Green Bay should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 15.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 126.5 over/under.

Green Bay vs. Robert Morris Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 16, 2023

Thursday, February 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Moon Township, Pennsylvania Venue: UPMC Events Center

UPMC Events Center Line: Robert Morris -15.5

Robert Morris -15.5 Point Total: 126.5

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Green Bay vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Robert Morris 75, Green Bay 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Green Bay vs. Robert Morris

Pick ATS: Green Bay (+15.5)



Green Bay (+15.5) Pick OU: Over (126.5)



Robert Morris has a 12-11-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Green Bay, who is 7-17-0 ATS. The Colonials have an 8-15-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Phoenix have a record of 14-10-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score an average of 127.2 points per game, 0.7 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 games, Robert Morris has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall. Green Bay has gone 2-8 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its last 10 matches.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Green Bay Performance Insights

The Phoenix have covered seven times in 24 matchups with a spread this year.

Green Bay loses the rebound battle by 8.6 boards on average. It collects 25.3 rebounds per game, 363rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.9.

Green Bay knocks down 6.4 three-pointers per game (289th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8. It shoots 29.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.0%.

Green Bay loses the turnover battle by 3.1 per game, committing 13.5 (300th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.4.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.