Green Bay vs. Robert Morris Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 17
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Friday's contest between the Green Bay Phoenix (21-4) and Robert Morris Colonials (10-15) going head to head at UPMC Events Center has a projected final score of 69-51 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Green Bay, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on February 17.
In their last outing on Sunday, the Phoenix secured a 75-55 win against Wright State.
Green Bay vs. Robert Morris Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania
Green Bay vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction
- Prediction: Green Bay 69, Robert Morris 51
Green Bay Schedule Analysis
- The Phoenix beat the Cleveland State Vikings (No. 60-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 82-65 win on January 14 -- their best victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Green Bay is 13-1 (.929%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.
Green Bay 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-49 on the road over Illinois State (No. 82) on December 18
- 54-51 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on February 10
- 70-53 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on January 7
- 70-60 at home over Wisconsin (No. 149) on December 14
- 56-46 over Northeastern (No. 162) on November 25
Green Bay Performance Insights
- The Phoenix outscore opponents by 14.7 points per game (posting 67.9 points per game, 136th in college basketball, and conceding 53.2 per outing, eighth in college basketball) and have a +368 scoring differential.
- Green Bay scores fewer points in conference play (67.6 per game) than overall (67.9).
- The Phoenix average 70.3 points per game at home, and 67.8 away.
- In 2022-23 Green Bay is giving up 8.2 fewer points per game at home (49.3) than away (57.5).
- The Phoenix have played worse offensively over their past 10 games, averaging 66.2 points per contest, 1.7 fewer points their than season average of 67.9.
