Marquette vs. St. John's (NY) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Al McGuire Center has the Marquette Golden Eagles (17-8) squaring off against the St. John's Red Storm (19-6) at 3:00 PM ET on February 18. Our computer prediction projects a 66-59 win for Marquette, who are favored by our model.
Their last time out, the Golden Eagles won on Wednesday 52-51 against Providence.
Marquette vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Marquette vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marquette 66, St. John's (NY) 59
Marquette Schedule Analysis
- On February 8, the Golden Eagles registered their best win of the season, a 59-52 victory over the UConn Huskies, who rank No. 6 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Golden Eagles have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 25th-most in the country. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 21st-most.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Marquette is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins.
Marquette 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-61 over Texas (No. 17/AP Poll)) on November 19
- 70-66 over Gonzaga (No. 20/AP Poll)) on November 20
- 80-61 at home over Seton Hall (No. 63) on January 22
- 72-63 on the road over DePaul (No. 71) on January 4
- 66-49 at home over Georgetown (No. 105) on February 4
Marquette Performance Insights
- The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 7.8 points per game (scoring 65.8 points per game to rank 168th in college basketball while giving up 58 per outing to rank 45th in college basketball) and have a +196 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, Marquette is tallying 63.6 points per game this season in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (65.8 points per game) is 2.2 PPG higher.
- Offensively the Golden Eagles have fared better at home this season, posting 69.2 points per game, compared to 61.1 per game when playing on the road.
- Marquette allows 51.7 points per game at home this season, compared to 64.9 on the road.
- The Golden Eagles have been putting up 62.3 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 65.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
