Sunday's game features the Green Bay Phoenix (22-4) and the Youngstown State Penguins (18-8) facing off at Beeghly Center (on February 19) at 1:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-57 win for Green Bay.

In their most recent matchup on Friday, the Phoenix claimed a 61-37 victory over Robert Morris.

Green Bay vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Green Bay vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 66, Youngstown State 57

Green Bay Schedule Analysis

Against the Cleveland State Vikings, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Phoenix picked up their signature win of the season on January 14, an 82-65 road victory.

Green Bay has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (14).

Green Bay 2022-23 Best Wins

63-49 on the road over Illinois State (No. 79) on December 18

54-51 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 143) on February 10

70-53 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 143) on January 7

56-46 over Northeastern (No. 149) on November 25

70-60 at home over Wisconsin (No. 151) on December 14

Green Bay Performance Insights