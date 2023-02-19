Sunday's contest between the Milwaukee Panthers (9-16) and the Robert Morris Colonials (10-16) at UPMC Events Center should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 60-59, with Milwaukee coming out on top. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Panthers won their most recent outing 75-54 against Youngstown State on Friday.

Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Milwaukee 60, Robert Morris 59

Milwaukee Schedule Analysis

The Panthers' best win of the season came against the Green Bay Phoenix, a top 100 team (No. 61), according to our computer rankings. The Panthers picked up the 59-52 home win on December 1.

Milwaukee 2022-23 Best Wins

75-54 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 164) on February 17

55-54 over Boise State (No. 193) on November 27

65-49 at home over Oakland (No. 274) on December 31

76-66 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 288) on November 10

72-60 at home over Robert Morris (No. 290) on January 20

Milwaukee Performance Insights