The Vegas Golden Knights (34-18-4) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (18-32-5) at United Center on Tuesday, February 21 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights have won five games in a row.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SportsNet RM

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SportsNet RM Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-280) Blackhawks (+235) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Blackhawks Betting Insights

This season the Blackhawks have been an underdog 51 times, and won 16, or 31.4%, of those games.

Chicago has entered 16 games this season as an underdog by +235 or more and is 4-12 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this outing implies a 29.9% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.

Chicago has played 28 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 181 (14th) Goals 136 (32nd) 156 (9th) Goals Allowed 199 (25th) 31 (24th) Power Play Goals 27 (29th) 28 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 39 (22nd)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Blackhawks with DraftKings.

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

Chicago has gone over the total in five of its past 10 contests.

The Blackhawks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.

Over the last 10 games, Blackhawks' games average 7.1 goals, 0.6 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Blackhawks have the league's 32nd-ranked scoring offense (136 total goals, 2.5 per game).

The Blackhawks' 199 total goals given up (3.6 per game) rank 25th in the league.

Their -63 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.