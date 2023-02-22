Marquette vs. Creighton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Creighton Bluejays (19-7) against the Marquette Golden Eagles (18-8) at Al McGuire Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-63 in favor of Creighton. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 22.
The Golden Eagles are coming off of a 61-38 victory over St. John's (NY) in their most recent outing on Saturday.
Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Marquette vs. Creighton Score Prediction
- Prediction: Creighton 65, Marquette 64
Marquette Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Eagles' best victory this season came against the UConn Huskies, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 6). The Golden Eagles took home the 59-52 win at home on February 8.
- The Golden Eagles have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 28th-most in Division I. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 26th-most.
- Marquette has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (four).
Marquette 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-61 over Texas (No. 17/AP Poll)) on November 19
- 70-66 over Gonzaga (No. 20/AP Poll)) on November 20
- 61-38 at home over St. John's (NY) (No. 57) on February 18
- 80-61 at home over Seton Hall (No. 63) on January 22
- 72-63 on the road over DePaul (No. 64) on January 4
Marquette Performance Insights
- The Golden Eagles' +219 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 65.6 points per game (170th in college basketball) while allowing 57.2 per outing (34th in college basketball).
- Marquette is scoring 63.5 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 2.1 fewer points per game than its overall average (65.6).
- Offensively the Golden Eagles have played better when playing at home this season, averaging 68.6 points per game, compared to 61.1 per game in away games.
- When playing at home, Marquette is giving up 14.2 fewer points per game (50.7) than in road games (64.9).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Golden Eagles have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 64.2 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 65.6 they've put up over the course of this season.
