Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game at Kress Events Center has the Green Bay Phoenix (23-4) going head-to-head against the Cleveland State Vikings (26-3) at 6:30 PM (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a 65-62 victory for Green Bay, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
In their most recent game on Sunday, the Phoenix claimed a 67-54 win over Youngstown State.
Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Green Bay 65, Cleveland State 62
Green Bay Schedule Analysis
- The Phoenix picked up their best win of the season on January 14, when they secured an 82-65 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 61) in our computer rankings.
- The Phoenix have seven wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.
- Green Bay has 14 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the country.
Green Bay 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-49 on the road over Illinois State (No. 81) on December 18
- 70-60 at home over Wisconsin (No. 150) on December 14
- 54-51 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on February 10
- 70-53 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on January 7
- 56-46 over Northeastern (No. 154) on November 25
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Green Bay Performance Insights
- The Phoenix average 67.6 points per game (137th in college basketball) while giving up 52.6 per outing (sixth in college basketball). They have a +405 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.0 points per game.
- With 67.2 points per game in Horizon action, Green Bay is scoring 0.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (67.6 PPG).
- The Phoenix are posting 70.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.1 more points than they're averaging away from home (67.2).
- Green Bay cedes 49.3 points per game at home this year, compared to 55.6 in away games.
- The Phoenix have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 64.8 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.8 points fewer than the 67.6 they've scored this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.