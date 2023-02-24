The Milwaukee Bucks (41-17), on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, will try to extend a 12-game winning stretch when hosting the Miami Heat (32-27). This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, February 24, 2023

Friday, February 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI

ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Bucks' +187 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 114.8 points per game (13th in the NBA) while allowing 111.6 per contest (sixth in the league).

The Heat put up 108.3 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 108.3 per contest (second in NBA). They have a +2 scoring differential.

Milwaukee has won 32 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 26 times.

Miami has covered 21 times in 59 games with a spread this year.

Bucks and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +550 +220 - Heat +6000 +2000 -900

