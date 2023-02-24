The Milwaukee Bucks, Jrue Holiday included, square off versus the Miami Heat on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 112-100 win over the Bulls (his previous action) Holiday put up 15 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

With prop bets available for Holiday, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 19.4 19.1 Rebounds 5.5 5.2 6.5 Assists 7.5 7.1 6.5 PRA 33.5 31.7 32.1 PR 26.5 24.6 25.6 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.5



Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 14.3% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.9 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.4 threes per game, or 13.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Bucks rank 26th in possessions per game with 101.8. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 108.3 points per game.

The Heat concede 42.2 rebounds per contest, ranking eighth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat have given up 25.2 per game, 13th in the NBA.

Giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 34 15 5 2 3 0 2 1/14/2023 35 12 3 10 1 0 1 1/12/2023 33 24 6 11 3 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.