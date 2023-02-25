Saturday's game between the Green Bay Phoenix (24-4) and Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-17) going head to head at Kress Events Center has a projected final score of 73-51 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Green Bay, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Phoenix enter this game following a 64-49 victory over Cleveland State on Thursday.

Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 73, Purdue Fort Wayne 51

Green Bay Schedule Analysis

The Phoenix notched their best win of the season on January 14 by registering an 82-65 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings, the No. 61-ranked team in our computer rankings.

The Phoenix have seven wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Green Bay is 14-2 (.875%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

Green Bay 2022-23 Best Wins

64-49 at home over Cleveland State (No. 61) on February 23

63-49 on the road over Illinois State (No. 80) on December 18

70-60 at home over Wisconsin (No. 138) on December 14

73-70 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 148) on November 18

70-53 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 153) on January 7

Green Bay Performance Insights