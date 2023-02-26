Sunday's contest that pits the Michigan Wolverines (21-7) versus the Wisconsin Badgers (10-19) at Kohl Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-63 in favor of Michigan, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.

The Badgers took care of business in their most recent matchup 64-57 against Northwestern on Thursday.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Wisconsin vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 77, Wisconsin 63

Wisconsin Schedule Analysis

The Badgers captured their best win of the season on January 11, when they grabbed an 84-80 victory over the Michigan State Spartans, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 56) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Badgers are 1-10 (.091%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Wisconsin is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most losses.

Wisconsin 2022-23 Best Wins

76-70 on the road over Minnesota (No. 138) on February 11

81-77 at home over Minnesota (No. 138) on January 8

64-57 on the road over Northwestern (No. 140) on February 23

88-62 at home over Rutgers (No. 179) on February 20

72-64 at home over St. Thomas (No. 236) on December 11

Wisconsin Performance Insights